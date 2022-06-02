Dwayne Johnson To Appear At Summer Game Fest To Talk About Black Adam And Fortnite

Advertising

Dwayne Johnson will appear at Summer Game Fest next week. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one of the most notable figures in the entertainment world. Not only is he the face and co-stars of many, many major movie franchises (Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Jungle Cruise, to name a few), but he’s also interested in the gaming space. video. After many rumors, The Rock appeared in Fortnite last year as part of the Chapter 3 reveal event. He plays The Foundation, a crucial character and soldier who exists in the world created by Epic Games, but fans haven’t had it for a while seen.

It has been confirmed that The Rock himself will appear at Summer Game Fest on June 9, 2022 and talk more about his role in Fortnite. It seems likely that Epic Games will have a new trailer or piece of information to drop during the broadcast, hence The Rock’s appearance, but nothing has been confirmed. The superstar will also be there to promote black adam, his new DC movie centered on the popular villain Shazam. The first trailer for Black Adam will debut on June 8, the day before Summer Game Fest, so it’s likely The Rock will talk about what was shown in the trailer. Whether he’ll have any exclusive footage for the show remains to be seen, but that wouldn’t be too surprising. The Rock acknowledged the news on Twitter, saying he appreciated the invite to the big gaming event. Whether The Rock makes it into the other games remains to be seen, but given his star power, it wouldn’t be shocking if he’s in another game that shows up at Summer Game Fest.

There are a ton of companies participating in Summer Game Fest, including the rumored Silent Hill developer Bloober Team. It wouldn’t be surprising if Geoff Keighley opened his phone book to enlist other celebrities for the event. A number of major actors and directors have appeared at Keighley’s Game Awards in the past, so it’s likely other big names will appear at the event.



Are you excited to see Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at Summer Game Fest? Let me know in the comments below or contact me on Twitter @Cade_Onder.