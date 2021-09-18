Dwayne Johnson turns to Christmas movies

CINEMA





The American actor will be the protagonist of “Red One”: new franchise in sight?

New film project on the horizon for Dwayne Johnson , one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood, currently struggling with the DC Comics movie Black Adam.

“The Rock” will in fact be the protagonist of a new Christmas-themed comedy. This new project, the plot of which is not yet known and which is described as a fun action movie, will be called Red One. Amazon Studios will produce it.

The trade magazine Variety revealed that Red One will reunite Johnson with the screenwriter of Hobbs & Shaw Chris Morgan, for a film that promises to be just the first chapter of a new franchise. The project is currently cryptically described as “a whole new universe to explore within the Christmas genre”. The screenplay will be based on a story written by Hiram Garcia.

Amazon Studios already makes no secret of the desire to create from this first chapter a profitable franchise that knows how to “take the beloved holiday mythology and turn it upside down”. And that the plans are already clear and evidently in an advanced state is also demonstrated by the decision to immediately provide for an agreement for the distribution of merchandising dedicated to this franchise.