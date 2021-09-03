Dwayne Johnson, unlike others: “I wash often”

MIAMI – Unlike other celebrities, Dwayne Johnson aka “The Rock” has a very strict cleaning regimen, and has shared it with his fans.

The former wrestler confided when he was urged by a fan, who tweeted confidently that: “Johnson can’t be one of those stinking stars.” Message that immediately attracted the interest of the Jumanji star, who confirmed: “No, I’m the opposite of a celebrity who doesn’t wash.”

The 49-year-old then tweeted about his routine: “A (cold) shower to start the day, another (hot) shower after the first workout, and another (hot) shower after work.” In short, the actor likes to be clean and fragrant: “Washing his face, washing his body, exfoliating and singing (out of tune) in the shower” are key parts of his day.

Lately, we remember, there has been a lot of talk about celebrities who partly neglect their hygiene. In this regard, Jake Gyllenhaal has said for example that he finds that “bathing is less necessary” … and how to forget the statements of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis about their children, which are also shared by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.