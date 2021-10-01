News

Dwayne Johnson unveils a detail of his Black Adam • Universal Movies costume

black adam movie costume

With the filming of the cinecomic Black Adam you have been leaving for a few weeks, the main interpreter Dwayne Johnson decided to tease i DC fans revealing a small detail of his costume.

The detail is hidden within a social post in which Dwayne Johnson launched an important track which, of course, certainly did not go unnoticed. Here are the words of the actor: “If you scroll left and zoom in on the image, you will see a piece of my golden Black Adam peeking out beneath my black cloak of secrecy.”At the bottom of the page you will find the post-social of The Rock, but also a tweet from a fan who solved the riddle.

BLACK ADAM

PRODUCTION: Adam Sztykiel signed the first draft of the script. Jaume Collet-Serra will take care of the direction. Lawrence Sher (Joker) was cast as the director of photography. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia produce through Seven Bucks Productions. CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan, Bodhi Sabongui, James Cusati-Moyer. EXIT: The film will hit US theaters on July 29, 2022.

