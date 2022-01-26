Dwayne Johnson victim of his daughter’s joke goes viral

One of the last occasions had been the surprise given to one of the spectators of a special screening of Red Noticebut in the video that appeared on his Instagram profile Dwayne Johnson confirms herself as one of the most popular stars on the web. In this case, thanks toself-irony and the tenderness demonstrated after having been victim of the little daughter’s jokewhich went viral.

More than willing to lend himself to the game of the six-year-old girl, which he had from the marriage of Lauren Hashian (before the last Tiana and after Simone, born in 2001, when he was married to Dany Garcia), the popular ‘The Rock’ does not seem to have regretted having “Closed my eyes and opened my mouth”as we would say in our country.

Here is the Instagram video that went viral:

As seen, Johnson is asked to keep his eyes closed as his daughter stands in front of him holding a piece of tinfoil with a mass of peanut butter in the center. The outcome is inevitable.

This is the comment of the star, amused: