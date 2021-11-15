News

Dwayne Johnson waiting for a proposal from Bollywood

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

“I’d like to … we talked about it”, He admitted Dwayne Johnson, but it is no surprise that the popular ‘The Rock‘are more than ready to receive a call from Bollywood. Although the explicit statement issued during the presentation of his latest Red Notice sounds a lot like a solicitation.

Red Notice, the trailer for the “greatest Netflix movie” starring Gal Gadot

I was not offered roles in the past, but I’d love to. We talked about it the other day “ were his words, before pointing out how Bollywood and Hollywood are “Two great cultures in terms of entertainment” and how desirable it would be to have “More crossover” between both.

But the love story between Dwayne Johnson and India has ancient roots, even earlier than the public manifestation of gratitude that followed the incredible achievement of hers Hercules. Which surely the audience of the subcontinent must have appreciated …

“It would be really fantastic”he added, confessing a desire to travel to visit India since the days when he was just a Wrestling champion. All while his adventure partner in the Netflix blockbuster Gal Gadot it increased the dose, confirming how well Johnson could fit “easily” in that world, even for hers dancer quality.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Force of Gravity – Tess Gerritsen

October 9, 2021

Do the D’Amelio imitate the Kardashians? Dixie D’Amelio replies to the accusations!

August 10, 2021

Rihanna closes her luxurious line, the reason is shocking

September 21, 2021

it is the most profitable investment of the last decade

September 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button