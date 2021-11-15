Dwayne Johnson waiting for a proposal from Bollywood

“I’d like to … we talked about it”, He admitted Dwayne Johnson, but it is no surprise that the popular ‘The Rock‘are more than ready to receive a call from Bollywood. Although the explicit statement issued during the presentation of his latest Red Notice sounds a lot like a solicitation.

“I was not offered roles in the past, but I’d love to. We talked about it the other day “ were his words, before pointing out how Bollywood and Hollywood are “Two great cultures in terms of entertainment” and how desirable it would be to have “More crossover” between both.

But the love story between Dwayne Johnson and India has ancient roots, even earlier than the public manifestation of gratitude that followed the incredible achievement of hers Hercules. Which surely the audience of the subcontinent must have appreciated …

“It would be really fantastic”he added, confessing a desire to travel to visit India since the days when he was just a Wrestling champion. All while his adventure partner in the Netflix blockbuster Gal Gadot it increased the dose, confirming how well Johnson could fit “easily” in that world, even for hers dancer quality.