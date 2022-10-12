Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to face Superman

Black Adam is finally coming to theaters around the world after a long wait and its protagonist, Dwayne Johnsonwarned in the past that “the hierarchy of power” is about to change in DC Extended Universe. However, rumors about the film suggest that an even more powerful superhero would appear in the film: none other than Superman.

henry cavill He hasn’t played the character in years. The last time we saw him as Superman it was in Zack Snyder’s Justice Leaguebut he did not have to record any extra scenes for that entrance of the DC Extended Universe as some of his colleagues had to do, including Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck. The real possibility of the actor’s return as the Man of Steel is a victory for the DCEU fandom that has been fighting for this for a long time.

In that context, Dwayne Johnson talked with CinemaBlend about a possible confrontation between Black Adam Y Superman. “That’s the point of all this, man.”Johnson said. “And what I meant by that was to introduce a completely new character. It’s not a sequel, it’s not an existing IP. It was Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We do, but not the rest of the masses”the actor continued, who is also convinced of the importance of listening to the fans.

Black Adam vs. Superman?

“What I really meant by ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe’ is to listen to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want.”remarked Dwayne Johnson and he knows perfectly well that the brand’s followers really want him to henry cavill return as Superman and thus his character, Black Adamwould be in a position to have the confrontation that rock he longs for against The Man of Steel.

“I have been listening to the fans for years”Johnson continued. “Because I’ve been waiting for someone to come forward and walk up to them and say, ‘Hello, we hear you.’ So finally, after months that turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up with. And all the intention now is for this new era, a new time. Now let’s buildstated in a positive tone the actor from Black Adam.

until Warner Bros. make an official announcement, it’s best to take the actor’s comments with a grain of salt. But at least someone understands the importance of finally bringing some unity and cohesion back to DC’s film and television projects, something that fans have been waiting for years and for which they don’t stop with their campaign. #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Black Adam will hit theaters around the world next October 20.