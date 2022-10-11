Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight Superman

We’re exactly ten days away from the premiere of Black Adam, and Dwayne Johnson is literally everywhere right now, promoting this important new milestone for the DC Extended Universe. Yesterday he visited Jake’s Takes, and teased spectacularly about a potential future, where the mighty antihero Black Adam faces off against Superman:

“I think Black Adam hits the first punch. Now I don’t know if Black Adam hits the final punch. Because Superman – I grew up as a DC boy. I love Superman. I loved Superman and I still do, clearly. »

Johnson went on to explain that he can really visualize this scene, and said it might help get Black Adam vs Superman a real thing:

“I can see things so clearly about how this scene looks, what this scene looks like, what the movie looks like, what the next three movies look like. Now, whether that materializes or not, it always helps when you have that kind of clarity. »

He completed that dream fight by stating that Superman is the most powerful force in the universe, and that he’s been sidelined for a long time:

“We are going to create Black Adam to be the strongest and most unstoppable force on this planet. The most powerful and unstoppable force in the entire universe has been on the sidelines for far too long. »

Would you be interested in seeing a battle between Black Adam and Superman?