Dwayne Johnson wants Henry Cavill as Superman

Black Adam will arrive in theaters on October 20 and will be the presentation of Dwayne Johnson like this classic DC character. As Johnson himself assured last year, the hierarchy of power is about to change in the DC Extended Universe.

Now, close to the premiere of his film, Dwayne Johnson has a yearning. That henry cavill continue as Superman to be able to face him on the big screen.

The last time we saw Cavill as Superman was in Zack Snyder ‘s Justice League, but the truth is that he did not record any additional scenes for this version as if they had to do Gal Gadot or Ben Affleck. The truth is that in addition to Johnson, DC fans want the return of Cavill as the Man of Steel.

Johnson touched on a potential showdown with Cavill’s Superman. “That’s the point of all this, man. And what I meant by that was introducing a whole new character. It’s not a sequel, it’s not an existing IP. It was Black Adam. Two years ago the world had no idea who she was. We do, but not the rest of the masses,” she explained in an interview with CinemaBlend.

“What I really meant by ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe’ is to listen to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want,” he added.

“I have been listening to the fans for years. I’ve been waiting for someone to come forward and walk up to them and say, ‘Hi, we heard you.’ So finally, after months that turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up with. And all the intention now is for this new era, a new time. Now we are going to build,” Johnson concluded.

And you, what do you think about this?