Dwayne Johnson wants the DC and Marvel Cinematic Universes to cross paths one day.

Dwayne Johnson has presented an ambitious film project that would wow fans.

The Rock wants the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to “cross paths someday.”

The actor recently sat down with GamesRadar and told the outlet that if DC exists under a “big umbrella,” it’s possible to expand the universe.

“I’m optimistic,” he said. “Just my nature is optimistic.

“And especially when it comes to creation. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains.

Credit: REUTERS / Aude Guerrucci / Alamy

“Across the street we have the superhero hall of fame and… supervillains from Marvel. For me, they can not only exist, but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day. ”

While DC and Marvel have joined forces in comics and video games before, they haven’t shared the big screen yet.

As the mcu entered phase four and found its footing without some of the franchise’s greatest superheroes, perhaps a crossover would breathe new life into the next era.

The website wrestler turned into The actor’s statements come as he prepares for the release of his DCEU film. Black Adam.

The Rock will play the titular role, a corrupt anti-hero trying to clear his name and reputation who first appeared in DC comics in 1945. This is the first time the character will be portrayed on the big screen.

The website Jumanji star will be joined by Aldis Hodge, Noah CentineoSarah Shahi, marwan Kenzari and Pierce Bronson.

Brosnan will play Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate, a member of the Justice Society of America and the son of an archaeologist who learned witchcraft.

Despite his impressive resume and being one of Hollywood’s hottest actors, Johnson told Total Film that Black Adam is a once in his career character “.

“After being in this business for many years, Black Adam is a once in his career character. I realize, coming into the game, that you only have one chance, and the pressure is on,” he said.

“You have to dive headfirst into the fire. Because, too, the superhero genre has been opened up in the best way in our industry, and has been responsible for some of the greatest films ever made. This is therefore the criterion of measurement. »