Dwayne Johnson wants to be an antihero

Soon to appear in “Black Adam”, the American actor wants to break his image by playing a disconcerting character.

American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson, 50, has a string of roles in blockbusters. imago images/APress

Forget superheroes like Batman , Thor or Spiderman, the real star of the summer is none other than Dwayne Johnson, who was very generous with his mother . The former wrestler drew crowds this weekend in San Diego at the convention Comic Con where he presented his next film “Black Adam”, in theaters from October 19, 2022. The 50-year-old American-Canadian nicknamed The Rock is also the voice of the animated film “Super Pets”, at the cinema from Wednesday July 27, 2022.

Some fans slept outside the doors of Comic-Con to see you. Happy?



I would be nothing without my fans. I started my transition from wrestling to movies 25 years ago and I come to San Diego as often as I can because it’s the gathering place for all action and entertainment movie fans. And they are always honest with me. If my film is successful or unsuccessful, they tell me right away (laughs).

Precisely, you will soon be on the screen in the skin of a new superhero Black Adam, announced for October 19, 2022.

“Black Adam” is more of an antihero and that’s what I like about him. He has nothing to do with Batman or Superman, because Black Adam oscillates between good and evil. This project has been in the drawers for 10 years. The hardest thing was to imagine a film that goes back to the origins of the character while being modern and in today’s society. He was a slave in ancient Egypt who lost his family and is found centuries later. We worked a lot on the screenplay with the Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra, whom I know well since we shot “Jungle Cruise” together. “Black Adam” will bring to the screen a new group of heroes embodied by Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Aldis Hodge who will be Atom Smasher, Cyclone and Hawkman respectively.

What made you want to play Black Adam?



Like him, I fought to make my place and to overcome hardships. He has stamina and strength, but also courage. I think this blockbuster will open the door to a new generation of superheroes that are far different than anything we’ve seen in years. Black Adam is a character with which all spectators will be able to identify.

You are also lending your voice to Krypto, Superman’s dog in the animated film which is released on July 27, 2022. Happy?

I immediately bought into this idea of ​​“Super Pets”. We’ve known the superheroes of the DC Universe for decades. It’s great to imagine that each of them has a pet that also has superpowers. So Krypto and his four-legged friends must save Metropolis in turn.

Do you have dogs in your life?