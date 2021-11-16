News

Dwayne Johnson wants to be next 007: here’s his announcement!



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to follow in the footsteps of a relative by starring in a film of the secret agent 007

Everyone has wanted at least once to get into the elegant suit of James Bond, like Dwayne Johnson than as a child wants to be part of a film dedicated to 007. The actor, who is now on Netflix with the film Red Notice, has in fact expressed a desire to be the next Bond, after Daniel Craig left his vacant post. The Rock, probably, he would also deserve that place by descent, as his grandfather, Peter Maivia, starred in one of the famous films with Sean Connery. Here’s what the actor told Esquire: “Yeah, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice With Sean Connery. For him it was very nice and I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t want to be a villain, I really want to be James Bond. “

Dwayne Johnson has very clear ideas and who knows, maybe one day he will be able to get this important role, even if he lacks one main characteristic: he is not English. We’ll see how it goes in the meantime James Bond’s post for the next films is still vacant, after Daniel Craig left the role, with his latest performance in No Time to Die.

Meanwhile, there are numerous hypotheses made over the years about who could take on the role of James Bond in the next films: for example, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden and Rege-Jean Page. It has also been speculated that actress Lashana Lynch could take on the role, making history as the first woman to play Agent 007. At the moment, there are no official names for Daniel Craig’s replacement, we’ll see who takes the its place.

