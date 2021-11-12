News

Dwayne Johnson Wants To Meet Superman | Cinema

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Dwayne Johnson endorses the idea of ​​a cross-over between Black Adam And Superman, judging by his latest post. The actor shared the opinion of a fan on Twitter who proposed an ending with the Superman by Henry Cavill in which the two superheroes shake hands:

I like.

A bit like I’ve always imagined it.

Apart from the handshake at the end.

Never. Wrong person.

Black Adam will be released July 29, 2022.

The character is considered to be the great nemesis of Shazam!, since the 1940s when the was still called Captain Marvel. He was a semi-immortal Egyptian prince who was corrupted by the magical powers that had been given to him by a magician. But in the current comic iterations the character is considered an antihero.

FlynnPictureCo’s Beau Flynn will produce the project alongside Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via Seven Bucks Productions. There will be directing Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise.

The cinecomic, we recall, will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and performed by Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Pierce Brosnan (Doctor Fate), Noah Centineo (Atom Smasher), Quintess Swindel (Cyclone) e Aldis Hodge (Hawkman).

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this cinecomic with Dwayne Johnson? Tell us yours in the comments below!


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rome Film Fest 2021: guests, program, films, events

October 6, 2021

from the ugliest dress to the one that made her feel like a woman

September 4, 2021

Cameron Diaz after the farewell to the cinema, his words

August 29, 2021

comes a photo of Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise behind the scenes

August 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button