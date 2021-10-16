Dwayne Johnson was mistaken for a female: the actor’s incredible childhood anecdote

When it comes to action movies and blockbusters, in the last decade the hot name that immediately comes to mind is that of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The former wrestler has now replaced his fame as a wrestler with that of an actor in the most disparate new cinematic colossals: from the saga of Fast and Furios to the next Black Adam, passing through other films such as Jumanji, Skyscraper And Rampage.

In recent years Dwayne Johnson is among the highest paid stars in Hollywood and there is no film that does not highlight his imposing physicality, muscles and that general air of hard and pure. It is very surprising then to learn that there was a moment in his life when all this masculinity was definitely questioned. The actor himself told it during an interview, confessing how as a young man he was mistaken for a child.

“It will have happened between the ages of 7 and 11 – he has declared – People thought I was a little girl because I had very soft features and afro hair“

Dwayne Johnson himself then recounted a specific moment of his childhood, which happened on the bus during the first day of the last year of elementary school:

“I sat next to a little boy and 60 seconds time he says to me ‘Can I ask you something?’, And I answer ‘Yes, sure’. And he asks me: ‘You’re a boy or a girl?‘”

It is difficult to imagine the action icon full of muscles and “steaming intensity” (to resume a characteristic of his character in the two films of Jumanji) mistaken for a little girl, yet it happened. Perhaps it will be easier to imagine it as the future President of the United States of America, given that according to a survey 46% of respondents would see him well in the role. In this regard, however, Dwayne Johnson himself has raised some doubts:

“I’m not sure our Founding Fathers predicted that a bald, tattooed, half black, half Samoan man drinking tequila, drives a big pick up truck and wearing a fanny pack could join their club. If that happens, it would be an honor for me to serve these people“

And who knows what he would think, at that point, that little boy who at 10 mistook him for a little girl.

Photo: RB / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

Source: Sunday Today with Willie Geist

