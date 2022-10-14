Dwayne Johnson Was Told He Wouldn’t Make It Into Hollywood Without Some Major Changes

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is currently one of, if not the most famous actor currently working in the industry. He starred in countless blockbuster movies, including multiple appearances in The Fast and the Furious Franchise, spawning his own spin-off alongside Jason Statham titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Johnson has been named Hollywood’s highest-paid actor multiple times throughout his career, taking the top spot in 2016, 2019 and 2020. The actor is tackling one of the most important roles of his life while that it expands the DCEU with the upcoming Black Adam comic book movie. It’s hard to believe Hollywood executives wouldn’t believe in Johnson’s talent early on. Still, the actor tells Good Morning America that the road has been rocky as he goes from wrestling superstar to feature film.

“I tried to think of times gone by [filming Black Adam] where I felt really constrained. And as if I had the chains on me. And people say to me, ‘Well, you can do it like that, you have to do it like that.’ For example, when I first came to Hollywood many moons ago, I was told – out of the pro wrestling world – I was told, “Well, if you want to make it if you want to be a star” – the biggest stars at that time were George Clooney and Johnny Depp and Will Smith. I was then told: ‘You can’t call yourself The Rock’. Don’t talk about professional wrestling. You need to lose weight, go on a diet, you’re too fat, don’t go to the gym as much.’ »

Johnson first rose to fame when he joined the WWF (now WWE) as a talkative professional wrestler. He helped introduce the Attitude Era to the sport, helping guide the WWF to worldwide prominence before appearing in its first film, The Mummy Returns.

Johnson says being himself driven to success

Pictures from Warner Bros.

Black Adam revolves around an anti-hero who is constantly told there is a certain way to do things while his character does them in a totally different way. During his interview with GMA, Johnson said he finally learned to be himself in Hollywood, just like his counterpart Black Adam.

“There were a lot of things like that that I was told and if you don’t know better, you buy into it. And I stuck with it for a couple of years before I said, ‘This ends now,'” Johnson explains. “’And I’m going to be myself and at least if I fail, I’m going to fail to be myself.’ So I tapped into that, because a lot of those things are what surrounds Black Adam’s life. And his existence of being told “you have to do it like that”. ”

Black Adam has long been a passion project for Johnson, and it’s clear now how he relates to the comic book character. Fans can’t wait to see the highly anticipated DCEU movie, Black Adam, which will arrive in theaters later this month on October 21st.