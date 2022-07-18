Dwayne Johnson wears hieroglyphics on his suit

Discover the details of Black Adam’s costume thanks to a statuette derived from the film

Waiting for San Diego Comic Con and the revelations about the next DC movie black adamwith Dwayne Johnson, McFarlane revealed photos of the merchandise from the film, including images of a massive figurine of the mythical superhero in his costume.

A costume visibly inspired by the Egyptian roots of black adam, with fairly discreet mummy bandage style influences, but above all hieroglyphics inscribed on the fabric. Whether or not these inscriptions make sense is unknown, but it may well be.

A nod to the origins of the character, who in the comics when he was released in 1945 came from ancient Egypt, before changing his origins to that of a North African nation (or North African it’s as you want) imaginary by the name of Kahndaq.

Black Adam statuette – before Black Adam statuette – back Statuette Black Adam flank Click on the image to enlarge

Details that had gone unnoticed in the trailer for the DC film, but that we can clearly see in this 30 cm statuette available for pre-order. We don’t know for the moment if the film will clearly refer to Egyptology as the Moon Knight series did with its superhero.

For those who don’t know much about Black Adam, the film is a visibly more serious and dark spin-off of Shazam! Nearly five millennia after receiving superpowers from the ancient gods – and being imprisoned in the process – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to wield his own justice in the modern world…

Johnson responds to Aldis Hodge (City on a Hill, One Night In Miami) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All The Boys Forever and Ever) in that of Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) in that of Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari (Murder on the Orient Express, The Mummy) in that of Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell (trinkets) in that of Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui (A Million Little Things) in that of Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the sagas Mama Mia! and james bond) in that of Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra is directing from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, and an original story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani.

black adam releases October 19, 2022.

Source: McFarlane / Photo credit: DC