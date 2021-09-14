Dwayne Johnson, what a surprise to the fans. Let’s face it, and who expected it from Dwayne “The rock” Johnson: the actor all muscles and action (among other things he is a very famous ex wrestler) wanted to give a nice surprise, completely unexpected, to a group of fans. He was driving his car when he pulled up one of the many tourist buses that, in Hollywood, take a tour of the villas of the stars. And he called the people who were on board.

Dwayne Johnson’s surprise to fans

“I approached a tour bus that went around my neighborhood,” explained the actor in the video, referring precisely to the tourist vehicles that go around the neighborhoods of the VIP houses. “Do you know where I can find The Rock?”Johnson asked ironically, amid the sudden euphoria and general surprise of whoever was on board. Even the driver of the vehicle started making a video with his mobile phone. And when does it happen again to meet a star like “The Rock?”

The actor, currently one of the highest paid in Hollywood, is no stranger to these releases. A couple of weeks ago, for example, a photograph of an Alabama police officer, Eric Fields, who actually looked strikingly like him, appeared on the internet. Let’s say, indeed, that the policeman did everything to accentuate the resemblance to the star. “The Rock” didn’t think twice about posting the photo on his social networks with a nice invitation: «Wow – wrote the actor – the guy on the left is much cooler. Thanks for what you do. One day we will have a drink together and you will tell me all your stories about “The Rock”, I’m sure you will have some ».

In November, however, fans will find Dwayne (together with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds) in Red Notice, film directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.