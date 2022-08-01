Dwayne Johnson Will Change The DC Universe Forever With Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson, one of the biggest stars on the planet (literally and figuratively), finally arrives in the DC Cinematic Universe in black adam. Volcanic anti-hero, Black Adam is far from being a hyper-virtuous superhero. Also known as Teth-Adam, he’s been in DC comics since the 1940s and is one of the most infamous villains of all time (as of 2009, the site IGN ranked him 16th, ahead of Bane, Venom and Doc Ock, and just behind the Green Goblin).

The list ofIGN cites modern comic storylines (written by the likes of Geoff Johns and David Goyer) that enshrined Black Adam in DC’s annals. “Adam’s devotion to his home and family is what helped redefine the character, making him someone who does wrong things but within strict moral boundaries,” they write of his temperamental nature. . Depth in a character always makes for a more interesting villain, after all. It looks like the movie black adam explores the character’s revival in the late 1990s and beyond.

As we see in the trailer, black adam will introduce the Justice Society. Other members include Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), all of whom appear in the film.

Thrilled This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Dwayne Johnson says that black adam will “augurate a new era of the DC Universe”

In an interview with the Men’s Journal a while ago, Johnson announced that “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change” with the arrival of Teth-Adam. Enough to accelerate the heart rate of DC fans. Anyone familiar with the comics won’t find this bold claim: Adam rivals Superman and Shazam in raw strength and abilities, as has been demonstrated time and time again in DC’s long history.