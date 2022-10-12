Dwayne Johnson will never wear Rolex watches again for a very specific reason

Actor, wrestler, entrepreneur, businessman or even producer, Dwayne Johnson is always very busy. The advantage of these multiple activities is that he earns a lot of money. Member of the list of the highest paid actors in the world, the one who is also known as “The Rock” is the owner of a fortune estimated at 800 million dollars. In an interview with franchise star Oprah Winfrey Fast and Furious confided in his teenage dreams. Like many, for him, being able to afford a Rolex watch was synonymous with success. “When I was 13 or 14, in my head, the marker of success was having a Rolex. For years, for me, it was really obvious. If you had succeeded, you had a Rolex with encrusted diamonds”, explains the American actor.

So when he starts making a good living, Dwayne Johnson decides to give in to temptation, no matter the consequences. “Around 1999, I was like, ‘OK, here we go. And I specify that at the time I was still living in an apartment, and that I paid my rent each month.”, he says. Before adding: “Really, it was a terrible financial decision! That’s exactly what not to do! But I thought I was going to spend some money, so I bought myself a Rolex.”

The Rock’s Rolex Completely Destroyed

Only a few months later, at the end of a wrestling event organized by WWE (the American company specializing in the organization of wrestling events), the athlete finds his watch completely crushed, inadvertently trampled by other participants. A situation, which had the effect of a click for The Rock: “I ended up finding my Rolex around the ring, I went into the locker room and I looked at it. She was destroyed, it hurt my heart. I came home that night, and I remember immediately thinking, ‘That’s a sign, I don’t need that’. It was not useful for me at that time, and I have never bought it since.”, confides the American star at the microphone of Ophrah Winfrey.

A teenage dream that quickly became superfluous and which allowed the great The Rock to understand that the value of success was not necessarily measured by an object. Even if he now wears another watch, a green Tag Heuer.