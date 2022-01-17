Dwayne Johnson will not be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he will not be returning to the Fast and Furious franchise.

During an interview with CNN, the 49-year-old actor admitted he was surprised when his former co-star Vin Diesel made a public plea for him to return to the franchise on Instagram in November. He revealed that he had already spoken to Diesel privately and made it clear that he has no plans to return for the tenth chapter.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post,” admitted the Red Notice star. “Last June, when Vin and I got in touch not on social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I wasn’t going back to the franchise. I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and always cheer for the franchise to succeed, but that there was no chance of me coming back. I also spoke privately with my partners at Universal, who were all very supportive because they understand the problem. “

Calling the Instagram post “an example of his manipulation,” Johnson added that he didn’t like how the 54-year-old actor brought out his kids in the post, as did the death of their co-star Paul Walker. He insisted that he spoke to Diesel “months ago” and they “came to a clear understanding”.

“My goal has always been to end my incredible journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace,” he continued. “It is a pity that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I am confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver to the public, and I truly wish my former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter. “

The feud between the two actors has been ongoing since 2016, when Johnson called out an unnamed co-star about their on-set behavior on social media. He last appeared as Luke Hobbs in the main franchise with 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, but reprized the character for 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw spinoff.