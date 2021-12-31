Dwayne Johnson will not return in Fast and Furious 10: “Vin Diesel manipulates me”

The fans were hoping for it but, unfortunately, the hope of seeing Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson together in the tenth chapter of Fast and Furious it moves further and further away. Although Diesel had given Instagram a conciliatory message asking Johnson to return to be part of the saga, L’ex wrestsler does not seem to have any intention of returning to Hobbs’ shoes, which will continue its history in the spin-off of Fast and Furious alongside Shaw, aka Jason Statham. The reason is simple: the conflicting relationship that The Rock has always had with Diesel and about which he recently had the opportunity to speak during a long interview with CNN.

“I told him directly that I will not be returning to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial. I pointed out that I will always be supporting the cast and cheering on them, but that there is no room for me to return. Vin’s recent posts are a example of his manipulations. I didn’t like it at all that he brought up his children in that post, as well as the death of Paul Walker. They had to be left out. We talked about it months ago, and that was cleared up, ”Johnson said, right on the set of Fast and Furious, badly endured the interference of Diesel who, as a producer, has often had to say about his performance.

«I have always wanted to end this extraordinary journey with gratitude and grace. It is really a pity that this ‘back and forth’ has muddied the waters. I’m confident they can deliver something meaningful to the public. I really wish my former co-stars the best, ”concluded The Rock, cooling the hopes of those who hoped for a reconciliation between Hobbs and Dom Toretto. Will be for another time. Perhaps.