Dwayne Johnson will not return in Fast and Furious 10

Movie Black Adam concluded filming: video with the announcement of Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson recently polled with The Hollywood Reporter website confirming that he will not be returning for the conclusion of the Fast & Furious saga, the actor has stated that Hobbs will not be returning in Fast & Furious 10.

Dwayne Johnson’s absence from the recent Fast & Furious 9 and these new statements by the actor have prompted some to wonder if behind there was the feud that began in 2016, which led Johnson to publicly criticize via Instagram the unprofessional behavior of his fellow cast men, primarily the star of the franchise Vin Diesel. Tyrese Gibson later added fuel to the fire by accusing Johnson of slipping “Fast & Furious 9” after being offered the spin-off. Hobbs & Shaw. More recently, Diesel explained in an interview that he used the hard way as a technique to get the interpretations of the actors he wanted, calling his trick almost “Fellini”.

In the interview with THR, Johnson, when asked about Diesel’s recent comments, wanted to cut it short by calling them funny, and to throw water on the fire he said he wished everyone in the franchise the best, but left no doubt that he will not return for end the saga.

I laughed and I laughed a lot. I think everyone had a laugh. And I won’t say more about it. And that I loved them. I wish him well for F9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they’ll do without me.

Dwayne Johnson first joined the franchise as Agent Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furius 5 by Justin Lin, he has since become a key member of the cast and from antagonist has become an ally and part of the Toretto team in Fast & Furious 6, 7 and 8 and then teamed up with Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw in the spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw ”which brought the franchise a whopping $ 760 million and a sequel in development.

Johnson has meanwhile become Hollywood’s highest-paid star collecting blockbusters such as Skyscraper, Rampage and the films of Jumanji. As for the near future Johnson currently has Jungle Cruise of Disney ready to go (from July 28 in Italian cinemas), two films in post-production (Black Adam and Red Notice) and is currently voicing the superdog Krypto in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets. Johnson will also star in the action biopic The King Robert Zemeckis as King Kamehameha as he fulfills his lifelong prophecy of uniting the Hawaiian Islands and there are three more projects announced: the sequel San Andreas 2, the adventure Doc Savage by Shane Black in which Johnson will play the character of the pulp stories “The Bronze Man” and of course the sequel Big Trouble in Chinatown 2.