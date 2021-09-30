Dwayne Johnson will talk to Disney about a possible sequel • Universal Movies

The awaited fantasy Jungle Cruise arrived at the cinema (and on Disney +) over the weekend just past, but the 90 million debut collection may not be enough to start the much-acclaimed new franchise.

Leveraging his huge following on social media, the actor Dwayne Johnson (Frank in Jungle Cruise) he unveiled to have an appointment (with Disney?) set for next week and which will concern the possibility of making a sequel in the future. In this regard, it should be emphasized that Johnson in the film he is the protagonist, but also a producer, therefore his will in this regard weighs … and how.

We just have to wait for further updates on this, reminding you to read our review of Jungle Cruise here.

JUNGLE CRUISE

PRODUCTION: The direction was entrusted to Jaume Collet-Serra. The first draft of the script was signed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, and later rewritten by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. The latest changes to the script were signed by Michael Green. CAST: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons. DISTRIBUTION: From 30 July simultaneously between cinemas and Disney + VIP Access. In Italian cinemas from summer 2021.

PLOT: Star Dwayne Johnson and Golden Globe® award-winning actress Emily Blunt will star in the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise, a thrilling adventure inspired by the historic Disneyland attraction of the same name in California. Dwayne Johnson will play the role of Frank Wolff, captain of a river boat, while Emily Blunt will play Dr. Lily Houghton.

