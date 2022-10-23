Dwayne Johnson: Will this forgotten action saga be revived? – Cinema news

Will Dwayne Johnson return to a third film from the GI Joe franchise? we take stock during the broadcast of Conspiracy tonight on 6ter.

Released in March 2013, GI Joe Conspiracy was the sequel to Cobra Awakening, which landed in cinemas in August 2009.

This second episode, still based on the famous toy franchise, welcomes a newcomer, Dwayne Johnson. He joins the GI Joe team, who realize the government has been infiltrated and our world is on the brink of destruction.

After being betrayed and decimated by a terrorist organization, with no allies, no backup, and no one to trust, Roadblock (Dwayne Johnson) and his GIs must identify the enemy in an attempt to save our civilization. They then call on the man who gave his name to their elite corps: Joe Colton (Bruce Willis).

Despite the commercial success of the two parts of the saga, which brought in nearly 700 million dollars in worldwide revenue, a 3rd opus never saw the light of day.

Last year, the spin-off Snake Eyes was a bitter failure. Deprived of cinema release after many delays due to the Covid, the feature film landed on VOD in September 2021.

So is the GI Joe saga dead and buried on the big screen? A 3rd opus was planned in 2013, again with The Rock. It was to be called “GI Joe: Ever Vigilant”. In September 2016, we learned that the production of the film had been postponed because of the overloaded schedule of the actor.

However, the project seemed to be on the right track: it had been formalized as soon as the second episode was released and a team of screenwriters had been hired to relaunch the saga. But since then, Dwayne Johnson has conquered Hollywood and GI Joe 3 was no longer a priority.

For now, GI Joe 3 is still on standby, warm in a drawer. Fans will have to be patient, Dwayne Johnson still having many shoots on fire after Black Adam. Between Jumanji 4, Red Notice 2, Hobbs and Shaw 2 or his new role on the DC studio side, The Rock is going to be very busy in the coming years!

