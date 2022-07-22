Dwayne Johnson won’t do Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson represents a kind of heir to the big arms of yesteryear like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone. Unfortunately, the colossus does not have cult films like Total Recall, terminator, Rambo or rocky. It must be said that The Rock, although very popular and capable of breaking the box office, tends to play the same role from one project to another. That of the nice guy despite his muscles, always very straight with a lot of family values. Between Jumanji Where Fast and Furiousthe difference in writing is not always obvious! Will it be the same in black adam where Dwayne Johnson camps the antagonist? It would seem not if we are to believe Jaume Collet-Serra, the director, who wanted to reassure future spectators. A confidence made during an interview for Entertainment Weekly (via WGTC).

The filmmaker promises to portray a gray world rather than giving in to the Manichaeism with bad guys on one side and good guys on the other.

The promise to resurrect a DCEU forever at half-mast compared to the MCU?

Black Adam promises ‘a whole new Dwayne Johnson’

For 20 years, Dwayne Johnson has established himself in Hollywood after a long career as a wrestler. The man is a huge star capable of stirring up the crowds thanks to his good humor, his positivity but above all his imposing physique. A carefully cultivated strategy since the actor tends to play the same role in every film. The latter avoids taking risks even if they could be beneficial for his career.

If you’re worried about Dwayne Johnson playing yet another nice guy in black adam despite the factwhether the character is an antagonist, rest assured. Director Jaume Collet-Serra assures that this will not be the case during an interview for Entertainment Weekly.

In many movies, there is a good guy and a bad guy. The lines are clearly defined. But here, they are not so clear. We appreciate both sides, we can understand them. But it’s up to the audience to choose which side they’re on. It’s almost like discovering a whole new Dwayne Johnson. Jaume Collet-Serra

Black Adam is released on October 19, 2022 in theaters.