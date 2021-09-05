Dwayne Johnson won’t sue Disney over Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson has no plans to sue Disney for concurrent distribution of Jungle Cruise in theaters and on the Disney + streaming platform. The actor will therefore not follow the same path taken by Scarlett Johansson for Black Widow.

The news of the legal action by the actress against the major has gone around the world in a few hours and has already created further repercussions. But at least from the star’s part Jungle Cruise there will be no problems.

The site Deadline has in fact anticipated that Johnson, through his production house Seven Bucks Pictures, does not intend to proceed by legal means. The reason is soon stated. The company Johnson co-produced the film with had already reached a contractual agreement with Disney in the event of a hybrid release of the film.

However, the concerns about Mickey Mouse’s house may not be over. The grievances of Scarlett Johansson would in fact have begun to raise doubts even a Emma Stone, protagonist of Cruella who would appear to have entered into a similar contract to Scarlett’s for Black Widow, therefore with a percentage of the proceeds deriving exclusively from the exploitation in the room. The film, however, had the same distribution system as the Marvel film, that is, with the arrival on the streaming platform just two days after its release on the big screen.

Till today Cruella cashed in 85 million dollars on the North American market and 221 worldwide.

We will see how the situation will evolve in Hollywood after the opening of this Pandora’s box. The next to make grievances could be the actors who have worked in the many Warner Bros films that the major has released directly or simultaneously with the theaters on HBOMax

One thing is certain: drawing up a contract for a film from today will be an even more complex procedure.