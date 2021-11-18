Dwayne Johnson would like to make a Marvel DC crossover

Dwayne Johnson already has in mind the other two actors he would like to involve in the project

Friends, rivals, spectators united by a single passion. Fans of the Marvel or of the A.D they have often sided with conflicting and irreconcilable opinions, also due to the different approach that the two cartoon houses have always had. But on one point they have always been in agreement, namely on creation of a crossover between the two worlds also at the cinema. Over the years, there have also been many interpreters of the various cinecomics of this idea. The last one is Dwayne Johnson, which will hit the big screens with Black Adam in 2022.

The Rock recently split the set of Red Notice with the DC star Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman – and with Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool in the MCU. Interviewed on the red carpet of the film’s world premiere, he said that the three of them could be the ones to give life to the long-awaited crossover. Surely, in the future, at least the meeting between Wonder Woman and Black Adam is very likely.

.@TheRock foresees a cross over with the Marvel and DC universes: “I turned to Ryan [Reynolds] and Gal [Gadot] and I said there should be a cross over… We can be the ones to possibly make it happen. We’ll see what happens. ” https://t.co/M232HP48fJ pic.twitter.com/4uiNysPb2j – Variety (@Variety) November 4, 2021

Before Johnson to speak more concretely of a crossover was James Gunn, director for both Marvel (the saga Guardians of the Galaxy) and for the DC (The Suicide Squad). In particular, he proposed a crazy and daring project: a film with protagonists Groot And Harley Quinn: “It would be exciting for me. And not only have I thought about it, but I’ve also talked about it with the heads of both Marvel and DC, but, you know, everyone is open to anything, but if anything ever happens, who knows? The idea of ​​being able to bring Marvel and DC together in one movie would be really fun for me. You know, it’s something we all love to dream of. If we can overcome the dam, the Berlin wall of lawyers that we would have to overcome to make something like this happen, I don’t know, but it would be fun ”. At the moment, however, the proposals of Gunn and The Rock are destined to remain dreams.

