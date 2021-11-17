Dwayne Johnson would like to play the next James Bond

In a recent video interview on the site Esquire, Dwayne Johnson has stated that he would like to appear in the next 007 as James Bond, thus adding an additional role within his career. The actor, a former wrestler, is currently working with Black Adam, the new DC Comics movie that introduces the famous comic book villain.

The famous actor, recently protagonist of the film Red Notice on Netflix of which a clip was recently unveiled, he unveiled that his grandfather was one of the villains featured on Agent 007 – You only live twice, fifth chapter of the saga. The famous secret agent was played by Sean Connery and it would be an honor for Johnson himself to take his place.

The whole interview focuses on some questions that the actor himself will have to answer, including the link to the secret agent film series, which prompted him to officially express his wish. As he says in the same interview, at the beginning of the video, Johnson reveals that he absolutely wants to participate in the next film, precisely in the role of Bond.

While recently the cast of 007 No Time to Die officially greeted Daniel Craig after 15 years, a new wannabe secret agent steps forward expressing his interest directly, especially for his family bond. In the rest of the interview, he also answers other questions and particular facts regarding his career and his family habits.

At the moment there is no official confirmation or denial regarding the possibility of seeing Dwayne Johnson as James Bond in the next 007, although after this statement MGM will surely have to make a comment about it. At the moment, the future of the entire franchise is unclear, especially after the finale of the latest film released.

In order to clarify and understand what we can expect from the future, we invite you to read our article, where we have collected the most plausible hypotheses regarding the future of the secret agent in the service of her Majesty.