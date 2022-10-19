Iconic Roles is a look at some of the best performances in film and television by actors and actresses.

Dwayne Johnson isn’t the man who leaves audiences indifferent, whether it’s playing live roles or voicing characters. At 50, Johnson is one of Hollywood’s most profitable stars and it seems like everything he touches turns to gold. The next big challenge for the former WWE superstar known as “The Rock” is the live-action adaptation of black adam, the popular DC anti-hero. In the upcoming film, Johnson portrays the titular hero, and fans can be sure Johnson will add his electrifying personal touch to the role as usual.

Here are Dwayne Johnson’s best action movie performances to review before diving into the charismatic actor’s latest outing.

Agent 23 in Get Smart (2008)

Johnson’s early appearances in Hollywood were somewhat successful as the two The Mummy Return and The Scorpion King did well at the box office. After that, “The Rock” struggled to establish himself as a believable action hero for a few years. Surprisingly, the former WWE star has gained quite a reputation after switching to acting. The litmus test he didn’t lose in the genre was his performance with Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway in 2008. get smart. Directed by Peter Segal, the feature film adaptation of the 60s series follows the misadventures of Maxwell Smart (Carell) in his attempt to become a field agent for the American spy agency Control. In the story, Johnson is Agent 23, Max’s idol and Control’s top spy, who seems to be hiding something behind his dazzling smile and pleasant demeanor.

RELATED: DC League of Super-Pets Featurette Highlights Krypto and Ace’s Friendship

Luke Hobbs in Fast Five (2011)

It’s hard to argue with the claim that director Justin Lin’s work and Johnson’s charisma saved Fast and Furious, rekindling fan interest in the franchise. In his first appearance as Luke Hobbs in the high-octane action movie franchise, Johnson portrayed a one-man army hunting down Dominic Toretto’s gang as they planned the biggest heist. attempted in Rio de Janeiro. The no-holds-barred battle between Johnson and Vin Diesel brought to mind the Attitude Era’s Steve Austin/The Rock rivalry.

Fast Five is one of five films in the franchise starring Johnson. Although not the most profitable Fast and Furious film, it exceeded even the most optimistic expectations of the time. While Johnson left the saga after apparently falling out with Diesel, fans are still hoping for the showdown between the Diplomatic Security Service agent and Toretto. The fact that Diesel appears to have buried the hatchet after demanding Johnson’s return bodes well for the future.

Paul Doyle in Pain & Gain (2013)

In 2013, Johnson partnered with The rock director Michael Bay in one of the few Bay-directed comedies. The storyline deals with three bodybuilders who take by force what they cannot achieve with hard work. The former WWE star plays Paul Doyle, a former cocaine addict convict who turned to Christianity. Paul and his buddies, Daniel (Mark Wahlberg) and Adrian (Anthony Mackie), pursue the American dream by all means. Once again, Johnson showed great synergy with his fellow actors and proved he was unfairly overlooked as an actor.

RELATED: The Rock Flies High as Krypto in DC’s Second League of Super-Pets Trailer

Hercules in Hercules (2014)

Johnson’s performance in the 2014 adaptation of Steve Moore’s graphic novel was statement-making at the time. In the story, Hercules uses the legendary tales surrounding his supposed divine origin to gain fame. With a band of mercenaries, he brings peace to Thrace, a land devastated by civil war and invasions.

Johnson undertook a truly Herculean task in delivering an entertaining performance as the titular mythological hero. While dealing with an imperfect script, the Californian actor perfectly embodied the not-so-son of Zeus. It explored the physicality of Hercules in a way never seen before in the sword and sandal genre. Arguably, Johnson was the only actor who could consistently let the audience guess at the nature of his character, whether divine or merely human.

Dr. Smolder Bravestone in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

A group of teenagers find themselves mysteriously trapped in a video game. After taking the physical shame of the adult avatars they choose, the game challenges players to face dangerous adventures. While exiting the game and returning to their old lives, the four teenagers will learn to work together and overcome their insecurities in this coming-of-age story. Critics and general audiences loved the film, which received a sequel in 2019 Jumanji: the next level.

When it was first announced that the years 1995 Jumanji would have a direct sequel, fans didn’t know what to expect. The result was an entertaining comedy directed by Jake Kasdan. The cast also saw Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black all in top form for the occasion. The bulky actor ironically jokes about his stature physique without ever being predictable and shines throughout his role, resulting in one of Dwayne Johnson’s finest action movie performances. The characters may be a bit formulaic, but they work really well together.