Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ salary reportedly tops $22 million

The Rock has put his immense physique to good use in an impressive career in the ring and on the big screen. While his output has come under increasing criticism, the number of box office successes in his filmography tells a story. This fall, Dwayne Johnson will play DC’s black adam, for which he earned an impressive salary. In a strange year for the film industry, the studio is betting big bucks on the Rock’s ability to bring people back to movies.

‘Black Adam’ Is Done Differently Than Most Comic Book Adaptations

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson promotes his upcoming movie ‘Black Adam’ during Day Three International Comic-Con 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

One of the things that makes comic book movies such an attractive genre for studios is the increased control they have over IP. The stories and characters have a story far beyond any actor who portrays them. black adam is a very different case as the next film is made for and by Johnson.

