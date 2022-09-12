Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ salary reportedly tops $22 million

The Rock has put his immense physique to good use in an impressive career in the ring and on the big screen. While his output has come under increasing criticism, the number of box office successes in his filmography tells a story. This fall, Dwayne Johnson will play DC’s black adam, for which he earned an impressive salary. In a strange year for the film industry, the studio is betting big bucks on the Rock’s ability to bring people back to movies.

‘Black Adam’ Is Done Differently Than Most Comic Book Adaptations

Actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson promotes his upcoming movie ‘Black Adam’ during Day Three International Comic-Con 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California. | Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

One of the things that makes comic book movies such an attractive genre for studios is the increased control they have over IP. The stories and characters have a story far beyond any actor who portrays them. black adam is a very different case as the next film is made for and by Johnson.

The titular character is an ancient anti-hero released from prison after 5,000 years in modern times. The film takes place in the same universe as that of 2019 Shazam! and Adam will continue to be that hero’s main villain in future projects. Johnson’s interest in the character is long-standing. He spoke to Slashfilm in 2007 about his desire to play Black Adam. And he continued to pursue the role even as his stardom grew and the film stalled in the development phase.

The final version is a Johnson vehicle through and through. Not only is he the lead on the film, but his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, was involved in the making of Black Adam. The film’s director, Jaume Collet-Serra, also worked with Johnson on 2021 Jungle cruise.

The Rock is paid as if his talents were worth their weight in gold. According to a Variety article on movie stars’ final paydays, Dwayne Johnson landed a $22.5 million salary for Black Adam. “Most actors aren’t worth what you pay for them, but [Tom] Cruise and maybe Dwayne Johnson are justifying their salaries,” an unnamed studio executive said in the article. Johnson’s financial successes are impressive. But there are suggestions that his fans are starting to get sick of his acting persona.

His films are often lucrative, but skepticism around his acting merits is growing

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/wJGfXE2lHTU?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

Johnson is one of the few remaining legitimate movie stars in Hollywood. Few could say they saw it coming.

His acting career was treated like a joke for a decade. In the early 2000s, he was just another wrestler making schlocky action movies no one remembers. (Although The Scorpio King stuck in Jordan Peele’s mind long enough to be referenced in No.) The reversal of its trajectory is remarkable. According to The Numbers, films starring Johnson in a starring or supporting role have grossed over $10 billion worldwide.

But people have started noticing that most of his characters are basically the same guy in slightly different settings. His setting makes it hard to imagine him in more down-to-earth roles – or riding in cars. So a lot of his movies come off as vanity projects. In action films, he positions himself either as an extraordinary man capable of saving people from “realistic” scenarios (The Fast and Furious movies, San Andreas, skyscrapers) or he’s in a comedy with Kevin Hart where the joke often involves the disparity in their body types. It also doesn’t help that he is constantly working or that he has toyed with the idea of ​​a presidential election in the future. The fatigue is understandable.

There’s also the fact that the majority of the movies he stars age like milk when the power fails. But the bad reviews didn’t stop it from earning big bucks. Audiences like to smell what the Rock is up to, regardless of the aftertaste.

The Rock’s diverse business interests made him a wealthy man

▶ » src= »https://www.youtube.com/embed/qJ9616Twfd8?feature=oembed » frameborder= »0″ allow= »accelerometer; automatic reading; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture » allow full screen >

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Johnson’s worth currently sits at $800 million.

It’s now common for him to make over $100 million a year between his movie salaries and various endorsement deals, and his calculated returns in the wrestling ring are surely good for his bank account.

Johnson is also co-owner of Teremana Tequila. Its exact percentage ownership is not known, but Teremana sells more units than Casamigos, the brand formerly owned by George Clooney that sold for $1 billion in 2017.

RELATED: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’: Dwayne Johnson Reunites with ‘Moana’ Co-Star in His Animated Superhero Movie