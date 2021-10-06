Dwayne Johnson’s brand new DC anti-hero costume leaked

Looking forward to find out more about cinecomic Black Adam to the expected DC FanDome of the next October 16, with the hope of seeing a very first teaser trailer, photos of the costumes of Teth-Adam, interpreted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, And Hawkman (Aldis Hodge).

These are backstage photos that show a costume quite similar to that of the comics and it is traceable, in the shots from behind the scenes, even Hackman’s helmet, not to mention the armor and the Thanagarian spaceship. The similarities of Black Adam’s costume to that of rival Shazam are also evident, including the prominent lightning bolt symbol in the center of the chest.

HERE THE PHOTOS



Black Adam, we remember, will arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022, bringing to the screens the adventure of the DC anti-hero known in particular for being the archenemy of Shazam in comics.

This is how The Rock himself described it in an interview dating back to 2019: “Black Adam has powers equal to Superman’s, but the difference is that he doesn’t follow the rules. He is a rebellious superhero, one who would always do the right thing for people, but in his own way. Truth and justice, in the manner of Black Adam. This role is unlike any other I’ve played in my career, and I’m grateful to the bone “.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam also sees in the cast Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell such as Cyclone e Pierce Brosnan in the role of Doctor Fate.

Loading... Advertisements

What do you think of these costumes and elements of the cinecomic just leaked online and fresh out of circulation? Let us know, as always, in the comments.

Photo: DC Films

Source: ComicBook

Read also: Black Adam: The Rock’s physical transformation is really over the top![PHOTO

Read also: DC FanDome 2021, from The Batman to Black Adam: unveiled the trailer and the first details of the program