Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Simone Makes WWE Debut As Ava Raine

His big moment. Dwayne The Rock Johnsonthe eldest daughter of, Simone Johnsonmade his WWE screen debut as Ava Rainemember of the group Schism.

“I found my family ✌🏽🙂”, the 21-year-old athlete, teased via Twitter on Tuesday, October 25, before making his official debut on WWE’s NXT developmental brand. Raine has been unveiled as the fourth and final member of the ‘cult’ group, joining Joe Gacy, Fowler Tear and Jagger Reid. “The love and acceptance the schism has given me defies any preconceived idea of ​​who I’m supposed to be,” the wrestler told the crowd. during his big time, referencing his father’s famous career of 50 years. “This family completes me.”

Simone’s mother Danny Garciashared his support via Twitter, gushing that it was “a ❤️🖤❤️ moment for me celebrating @AvaRaineWWE TV debut on @WWENXT tonight 🥹.

WWE announced in February 2020 that Simone had begun training to become a WWE Superstar at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. “To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling and said ‘this will be my life one day’ this is for you,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am humbled, grateful and ready to work. Let’s do that.”

Simone’s decision to enter the ring made her the first fourth-generation superstar in league history, after Dwayne, her late grandfather Rocky Johnson and her mother’s grandfather, Peter “Grand Chief” Maivia.

“It means the world to me,” said the Fast and Furious star told WWE at the time. “Knowing that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is truly special to me and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to not only wrestle, but to continue that legacy.”

Dwayne echoed those sentiments earlier this year saying entertainment tonight that he was “very, very proud” of her. “She made history”, black adam star gushed in July. “She is fiercely independent. It’s very important for her to chart her own path, chart her own route, chart her own route. She doesn’t pick me up for much, which I respect. And I’m here to watch and support.

He added that he would be open to returning to wrestling in the future, provided he could team up with Simone. “Of course,” said Dwayne HEY. “Yeah, always open to that. For sure.”

In addition to Simone, the California native also shares daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tia, 4, with his wife Lauren Hashian.

In July 2019, Dwayne praised his three children for their beauty and strength during an interview with in addition. “[They are] so beautiful,” he said at the time. “It’s just the best thing. …I have a house full of strong, badass women. … It’s terrifying, but it’s great.

He continued: “I grew up an only child. My dad was tough. He kicked my ass, so there was a lot of testosterone growing up, so there’s this balance, having all this estrogenic energy, and then also me having the opportunity to infuse ‘father’ and, hopefully set a standard of what a man should be in [my daughter’s] Lives.”