Dwayne Johnson’s Fast & Furious co-star Jason Momoa had a one-word reaction just days after The Rock broke the internet with over 3.6 million views.

Fans around the world wanted to see The Rock return to the ring once again. Finally, on Friday, September 15, their prayers were answered as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made his long-awaited return to WWE. After watching his ‘electric’ comeback, the star’s supporters couldn’t contain their excitement. One such supporter of his is Game of Thrones alumnus Jason Momoa. After his comeback clip went viral on the internet, Momoa gave a one-word response that was unexpected.

Dwayne Johnson returns to WWE

On last week’s episode of SmackDown, fans saw the unexpected return of The Rock. When he was seen walking from the ramp to the ring, the stadium echoed with cheers. A clip of her entry was posted by the 51-year-old star on her Instagram. It was from his perspective how he saw things behind the scenes. He also wanted to capture the audience’s reaction from his perspective. In the clip, a calm and focused Johnson can be seen, but he can’t control his smile as he walks through those curtains.

The clip, posted just a few hours ago, has been viewed nearly 3.6 million times. This is to show the star power of Brahma Bull. This also shows how fans want to relive that moment again and again. It’s been a week since his comeback and people are still celebrating the star’s comeback. Even his ex-wife and business partner Danny Garcia congratulated him on his return.

Amidst all this, Johnson’s longtime friend and Fast X co-star Jason Momoa decided to cheer up his friend with a word.

Momoa reacts to The Rock’s entry

Aquaman star Jason Momoa showed his love for his friend by commenting on the clip posted by him. I have commented, “epic” Which was between three heart emojis and three fire emojis. Momoa felt nothing but pride in his friend. This showed nothing but the bond of brotherhood they shared with each other. The bond they share is similar to what Johnson shares with Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart.

Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson have been friends for a long time. Both the stars are known for their participation in high-octane films. But ironically, they bonded over a very unconventional aspect, parenthood. Their “dad-bond” is quite strong as we can see Johnson wishing Momoa’s daughters on their birthdays. Similarly, Momoa never fails to comment on the artistic talent of Johnson’s daughters.

Fans are aware of their off-screen chemistry. Despite both sharing the DCEU and F&F universe, they have never shared screen space together. Would you like to see them together on screen? And if so, as friend or foe? What do you think of Momoa’s reaction to The Rock’s return? Let us know in the comments section below.