Dwayne Johnson’s Krypto leads the DC League of Super-Pets

After the teaser, culpably presented on the sly, the first images of the DC League of Super-Pets begin to familiarize us with the group of gifted quadrupeds led by the famous Krypto. It is indeed Superman’s dog the real star, at the moment, as confirmed by the actor chosen to dub him, the omnipresent Dwayne Johnson.

The official trailer of the film expected in theaters for May 20, 2022 is close to arrival, and we will surely see the various Ace, Batman’s dog voiced by Kevin Hart, Merton the tortoise (Natasha Lyonne), PB pig (Vanessa Bayer) and the chipmunk Chip (Diego Luna).

Originally known as Legion of Super-Pets, the events of the team born in 1962 have been adapted for the big screen and directed by Jared Stern (Happy Anniversary), who presented his film as follows:

“I wanted there to be a real threat, to make it not a silly movie, but a superhero movie. But one that can only be solved by a group of pets “.

In the animation we will see Krypto and his team on a mission to save Metropolis from an evil guinea pig named Lulu played by Marc Maron). Which completes the original cast along with Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Keanu Reeves And Jameela Jamil.