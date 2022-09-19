Dwayne Johnson’s Life-Size Black Adam Figure Looks Surprisingly Real

A life-size Black Adam figurine created by Muckle Mannequins shows Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero character in an incredibly lifelike depiction.

Dwayne Johnson’s likeness is molded into a stunningly lifelike mannequin for Black Adam. There has been a plethora of unique promotional material for Black Adam in the lead up to the film’s October release. While there have been a number of posters, images, and trailers for the film over the past few months, the upcoming DCEU installment has had an interesting marketing push. This includes recent aerial footage of a Black Adam trailer playing from a rooftop screen at the Los Angeles Rams stadium in California. On top of that, Johnson continues to tirelessly promote his long-awaited DCEU debut on social media.

In addition to eye-catching marketing, fans and merchandise companies looking forward to Black Adam have created some interesting artwork centered around Johnson’s character. Some of them have included awesomely rendered fan art and toys, as well as other unique pieces. As for the former, these include a re-imagining of JSA member Doctor Fate as a James Bond character, as well as highly detailed and realistic art of Johnson’s Black Adam defeating Superman by Henry Cavill. The excitement surrounding Black Adam has tapped into the creative minds of many around the world.

Muckle Mannequins, who recently posted an image on their Instagram account of a realistic, life-size figure of Black Adam, put their own creativity front and center. The towering statue has an incredibly detailed and realistic “resin and silicone head” that bears a strong resemblance to Johnson. Additional footage shows people posing with the character, indicating his tall stature. This figure will be available in select theaters around the world. Check out the full figure below:

This life-size Johnson figure is a far cry from typical Black Adam merchandise. It is one of many Muckle Mannequins franchise creations, with others belonging to the Wizarding World and the MCU. The company also has a section on its website for life-size DCEU characters, including members of the Justice League like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. Although the realistic Black Adam figure is not available for purchase at the time of writing, other figures the company has created and promoted on Instagram are for sale. It might not be long before anyone with enough cash can buy their own Johnson lookalike, dressed in a Black Adam suit.

This realistic Black Adam action figure is another fun addition to the number of ways Black Adam gets turned on. The figure’s facial details are so realistic it’s almost uncanny, giving fans a rather unique way to get up close and personal with Johnson’s anti-hero. There’s no better way to show off a character’s power than by having a mere mortal right next to them. With Johnson promising that Black Adam will mark a big shift in the DCEU, it’s only natural to see amazing projects like this emerge ahead of its release. As for the real Johnson, he’ll be hitting the big screen soon, when Black Adam hits theaters next month.

