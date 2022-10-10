Dwayne Johnson’s new green dial watch is simply stunning

Is there any other movie star who could pull off as well as Dwayne Johnson hugging a fan’s baby as she walks down the red carpet? Probably not! This is a field that only The Rock masters. (Do a little research on the web or social networks if you don’t see what we are talking about). Given his longtime political aspirations, which now seem to be on hold, the actor is visibly training to walk around and kiss babies.

Amid this show, The Rock also pulled off a stylistic feat: wearing a vest that showed off his big arms. And that’s not all. For those who don’t spontaneously embrace strangers’ babies and don’t spend as much time at the gym as Dwayne Johnson, the actor can still be an inspiration, thanks to his watch.

His Tag Heuer Carrera fulfills many of the criteria you should be looking for in a modern watch for everyday wear. It’s a racing watch with a chronograph, like many of 2022’s most desirable pieces. It’s stainless steel and features a very modern green dial. (Other special-edition green-dial Tag Heuers have sold like hotcakes.) The Rock follows suit.

Tag Heuer’s Carrera line takes its name from the Carrera Panamericana, a 3373km long race that linked northern and southern Mexico and was considered one of the most dangerous motorsport competitions in the world. In the 1950s, 27 people died trying to complete the race before it was finally cancelled. For some reason, this event captured the imagination of watchmaker Jack Heuer. And besides, if The Rock didn’t take too many risks with this aesthetic choice, we can’t help but imagine him as a daredevil driver in a film on the Carrera.

Via QG US