Dwayne “Rock” Johnson Reportedly Staying With Will Smith Role

The incident of Oscar Award or Will Smith Hit comedian Chris Rock, after an unfortunate joke about the Independence Day performer’s wife continues to take a toll on the actor’s career who couldn’t control his anger and reacted in the worst possible way by carrying out the biggest scandal in the history of this event. Now a new project would fall into the hands of another Hollywood figure.

What is certain is that Will Smith loses jobs after its backlash at the Dolby Theater. netflix canceled a film with the actor in the same way as the DC Extended Universe decided to put an end to the project that the interpreter was going to lead as the character of Deadshot who made his debut in suicide squad by David Hier. The fall of the actor’s career bad Boys It seems to be going full speed.

Bad news for Will Smith

Aladdin It was one of the great successes of disney which in 2019 presented the live action version of the 1992 animated classic and managed to raise over $1,050 million, automatically becoming a commercial success where Will Smith He played one of the film’s most relevant characters: The Genie of the Lamp. The film starring Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott and Marwan Kenzari will have a sequel.

This is where good news for Will Smith becomes a bad omen. Everything seems to indicate that Dwayne The Rock Johnsonan actor who maintains excellent relations with the leaders of disneyI would negotiate to be the “New Genius” in the next entry Aladdin at the cinema where Jasmine would be, this time, the one who would receive the three wishes after having found a magic lamp.

Dwayne Johnson the animated film is about to be released DC League of Super Pets where he gives his voice to Superman’s pet: the dog Krypto. will also join the DC Extended Universein the same way as Will Smithbut in your case as a character black adam. On the other hand, he prepares RedOnewhere he will share the cast with Chris Evans. And his schedule is the opposite of Smith’s with projects like The KingSan Andreas 2Doc Savage Yes Big problem in little China. While the sequel to Jumanji is suspended until further notice.

