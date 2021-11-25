Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the heartwarming gift given to a veteran [VIDEO]

For Christmas Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his pickup to a Navy veteran

The movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his custom Ford pickup to a fan. The beautiful gesture arrives in the pre-Christmas period and was all documented through photos and videos, posted by the actor himself on his social profiles. On Instagram Johnson posted the video along with a long caption explaining the reason behind the gift and why he chose Oscar Rodriguez, a personal trainer and Navy veteran, as the lucky “winner” of his beautiful personalized vehicle!

The star of Jungle Cruise he wrote: “I invited fans to a special screening of Red Notice at the cinema and I wanted to do something good for all of them”. A group of fans was able to watch a free screening of the new The Rock movie, Red Notice, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, but the actor wanted to do more for a fan. He wrote that he initially planned to give away the Porsche he drives in the film, but the German carmaker refused to give it to him and so he came up with the idea of ​​giving his Ford pickup as a gift.

Johnson explained that he gathered as much information as possible about the participants in the screening of Red Notice and that in the end he chose that Rodriguez deserved it more than the others. “He takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader of his church. Provides support and meals for women who are victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble Navy veteran. A kind human being “. The former wrestler surprised Rodriguez by giving him a thank you note for all he does and the veteran burst into tears of delight.