News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and the heartwarming gift given to a veteran [VIDEO]

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

For Christmas Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his pickup to a Navy veteran

The movie star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave his custom Ford pickup to a fan. The beautiful gesture arrives in the pre-Christmas period and was all documented through photos and videos, posted by the actor himself on his social profiles. On Instagram Johnson posted the video along with a long caption explaining the reason behind the gift and why he chose Oscar Rodriguez, a personal trainer and Navy veteran, as the lucky “winner” of his beautiful personalized vehicle!

The star of Jungle Cruise he wrote: “I invited fans to a special screening of Red Notice at the cinema and I wanted to do something good for all of them”. A group of fans was able to watch a free screening of the new The Rock movie, Red Notice, also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, but the actor wanted to do more for a fan. He wrote that he initially planned to give away the Porsche he drives in the film, but the German carmaker refused to give it to him and so he came up with the idea of ​​giving his Ford pickup as a gift.

Johnson explained that he gathered as much information as possible about the participants in the screening of Red Notice and that in the end he chose that Rodriguez deserved it more than the others. “He takes care of his 75-year-old mom. Personal trainer. Leader of his church. Provides support and meals for women who are victims of domestic violence. Proud and humble Navy veteran. A kind human being “. The former wrestler surprised Rodriguez by giving him a thank you note for all he does and the veteran burst into tears of delight.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Long haircuts for him: between mullet and great classics

October 15, 2021

Jacquemus debuts in beauty with Puig

October 26, 2021

Today’s Movies and Programs Thursday 2 September 2021

September 3, 2021

Binance suspends Dogecoin withdrawals

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button