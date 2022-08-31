Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson asks restaurants to prepare the food he brings with him

Being Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can have endless perks, but it certainly includes its fair share of discipline and commitment.

The former WWE wrestler is known for his strict diets and crazy training regiments, but his former manager Stephen Merchant has revealed how much dedication the actor needed to maintain his killer physique.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s “Jim Norton and Sam Roberts,” Merchant, who directed the 2019 film “Fighting With My Family” which stars Johnson, opened up about the actor’s hectic eating schedule.

“I think someone told me, maybe he told me, that when he goes out to dinner with friends, he has to take his food to the restaurant and have it reheated because it’s such a structured diet he must have,” Merchant said.

But his original eating habits do not stop there.

“I remember having a meeting with him right in Texas right before WrestleMania and we had a meeting about the movie and his alarm would go off at 3:17 and he would go to the fridge and there would be turkey and rice with ‘3:17 p.m.’ wrote on it and he microwaved it,” Merchant recalled. “It was so regimented.”

The Rock recently revealed his biggest cheat meal that he considered “one for the history books.”

During his first experience at fast food In & Out, the actor paired his two Double Double burgers and two large fries with tequila.

“A #cheatmealsunday for the history books,” he wrote to his 332 million Instagram followers. “My first time eating @innout 🍔.”

The Rock follows a strict eating schedule to maintain his killer physique. DIGITAL/bauergriffinonline.com

“A good start with a bite of good fries 🍟 because we know fries can ruin the whole experience,” the ‘Black Adam’ star continued.

“[I paired] the main course with a (rather delicious) combo of @TeremanaBlanco & @TeremanaReposado; as a founder, I invent the rules of tequila 😁🥃.”

Johnson then jokingly approved the verdict of his taste test.

“This cheeseburger connoisseur will now add In & Out to ‘the list’ 🍔📝,” he added. “Enjoy your cheat meals, my friends.”