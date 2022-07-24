Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Brings ‘Black Adam’ to San Diego Comic-Con

Actor Dwayne Johnson made a spectacular entrance to the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday, soaring above a smoky stage in a sleek superhero costume and promising that “the DC Universe will never be never the same again”.

Johnson previewed his upcoming Warner Bros. film “Black Adam,” a DC Comics-inspired story about a former slave who is granted god-like powers and awakens 5,000 years later in modern times.

His appearance set off twinkling lights – intended to evoke lightning – which had been distributed to more than 6,000 fans at a convention hall in San Diego.

The actor, who is playing his first superhero role, said he’s wanted to portray the anti-hero character for more than a decade. The film will hit theaters in October.

His entry for the Warner Brothers Comic-Con panel immersed fans in Black Adam’s superpowers, complete with twinkling lights to represent lightning. Getty Images

This will be The Rock’s first role as a superhero. Getty Images

“It’s been a long journey, fueled by passion, commitment and courage,” Johnson said.

Director Jaume Collet-Serra, who worked with Johnson on last year’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ action-adventure film, described Black Adam as a “Dirty Harry type of character” who has “his own sense of justice and mortality”.

“When the system is corrupt, sometimes you need someone to break the system down,” Collet-Serra said.

The film will also introduce the Justice Society of America, which includes characters Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan).