Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson buys a house for 30 million: look at that villa!

Before starting his presidential campaign, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has decided to make a new home: the highest-paid Hollywood star and his wife Lauren Hashian have in fact bought a new humble home in North Beverly Park.

This is the most exclusive and expensive neighborhood in Los Angeles, a record mirrored by the exorbitant sum of $ 27.8 million paid by the couple for the new villa, which stands in the hills above Beverly Hills. The mansion was valued at $ 30 million earlier this year, so it could be said that The Rock was a bargain.

The property has an illustrious past to say the least: it was sold to Mr. Johnson by Hollywood actor Paul Reiser (Mad About You, Beverly Hills Cop, Stranger Things), but before that, it was owned by rocker Alex Van Halen, who built it in 1993. The Mediterranean-style complex houses a main villa and an independent guesthouse 2,500 sq ft, for a total of nearly 18,000 sq ft of living space. With an area of ​​more than 3.6 usable acres on one of the most exclusive lots in the neighborhood, the house is described as “a complete resort” and includes a world-class gym (which the Black Adam star certainly can’t miss), a full-sized tennis court, a baseball diamond, dozens of olive trees, an elevator, a movie theater, a music studio – naturally installed by Van Halen – and more swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, because one indoors and one in the garden are not enough.

Loading... Advertisements

Among the new neighbors, The Rock and Lauren Hashian will find Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofía Vergara.