Dwayne The Rock Johnson claims he never lost a game while playing on Xbox

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
In an epic collaboration video, Dwayne The Rock Johnson says it all He wasted no time playing on his Xbox. The actor and former professional wrestler has become known as the star of successful action franchises such as Jumanji and Fast & Furious. The Rock has collaborated frequently with Microsoft, and the beloved actor is working to donate special Xbox consoles to children’s hospitals in late 2020.

The Rock has supplied 20 Xbox Series X consoles | S for pediatric hospitals in the United States. The charity arrived just before the console’s official launch on November 10, 2020, so Johnson’s collaboration helped ensure that some consoles were left to children in need.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces a new collaboration with Xbox

In the latest collaboration between Xbox and the rock, posted on Twitter, the former WWE Champion commemorates Xbox’s 20th anniversary. In the short video, Johnson explains his long history with Xbox. Oddly, Johnson also claims that he has never lost a game he plays on his Xbox, proving that he has mastered the code in all possible activities. Also, the video asks viewers Tune in on November 15th for a special video Anniversary.

Soon announced the new Xbox Game Pass

A fun homage to The Rock was recently found inside Halo Infinite, The president’s emblem is dressed like a rock. The funny slogan parodies an old photo of Dwayne the Rock Johnson in a fun 90s costume consisting of a turtleneck and a stuffed bundle.


