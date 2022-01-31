Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson could be the star of the 1st MOVIE on Call of Duty!

Modern Warfare – For several months there has been intense talk about the new title coming to the franchise of call of Duty in 2022, already “spoiled” by leakers in the title and in its setting.

Activision has in fact decided to focus again on the modern era, and to launch the direct successor of that this year Modern Warfare which in 2019 unveiled the BR Warzone to the whole world. In 2022 we will therefore have a new one Modern Warfarecertainly the most loved title by players of call of Dutyand we will probably see a real “new beginning” for the battle royale.

According to what was reported by the well-known insider Tom Hendersonimmediately after the release of the new title of COD the developers will introduce a huge update for Warzonewhich should completely revolutionize our beloved BR.

The rumors in fact suggest a truly drastic change (perhaps the graphic engine? Or perhaps the famous “Tabula Rasa“We were talking about yesterday), although at the moment it is unfortunately not clear what this update will consist of.

Just about the release of Modern Warfare, unlike the two recently released titles, this should happen well in advance of expected. According to almost all of the leakers and experts who have commented on this matter, it seems practically obvious that the game will be released as early as October, more than a month earlier than the “usual” timing of Activision.

Behind this “haste” there would be the not very encouraging results achieved by Vanguard. Despite being rumors, we will certainly know something more this summer, when the name and the preview of the already famous “Cortez project” will be officially unveiled.

As expected, it’s looking like this year’s Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer. Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard’s poor sales performance, with a “big” Warzone update coming soon after. pic.twitter.com/3x8Qw2Eryp – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 13, 2022

Modern Warfare, what news?

With the new title, it appears that players will have to join US special forces to fight a “secret war against Colombian drug cartels,” according to VGC sources.

This new campaign mode should therefore be reminiscent of the style of Red Dead Redemption 2, characterized by brutal realism, blood flowing in quantities and unique death animations. Enemies will also be “better” with Tom Henderson which confirmed that their artificial intelligence will be more extensive and sophisticated than ever.

“If you shoot enemies in the arms or legs, they will lose their limbs. If they shoot in the chest, they may not die immediately, ”he added Hendersonregarding the functioning of the fighting.

As for the multiplayer, we know that the historical maps of Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment And Quarrybut there are also news on the “new fashions” side.

In the new Modern Warfare 2 of 2022 also all the maps of the homonymous title of 2009!

From this year it should in fact land on call of Duty a mode similar to that of Escape From Tarkovin which the players will therefore aim to “accumulate loot and survive within several separate maps, until the time of extraction“.

This new fashion in style Tarkov is called DMZ (demilitarized zone), and should see 25/30 players per game. Also according to reports from Tom Henderson, this would have been in development since Modern Warfare in 2019.

What devices will Modern Warfare be on?

At the moment there is no reason to think that the new title will not be on all consoles and devices available (Including PlayStation of course). The problems related to the exclusives that Microsoft, now the owner of Activision, can boast on COD, will not arise anyway before the end of 2023.

