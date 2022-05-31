Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could replace Johnny Depp in the new Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnsonwhose feature film began in The Mummy Returns (2001) and later in The Scorpion King (2002); In addition to a successful career as a professional wrestler in the WWE, He has become one of the most famous names in Hollywood.

He is a beloved icon who has become one of the most popular actors in the world.

Johnny Depp, who plays the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise Pirates of the Caribe, he is still in the middle of a court trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to reports, The Walt Disney Company turned his back on her Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp could publicly defend his name and the opinion piece of heard with The Sun also cost Depp his role in the franchise The Fantastic Beasts What Gellert Grindelwald.

As the trial unfolded, many fans came out in defense of Johnny Depp, sharing their support for the actor.

Despite the fact that many fans came to his defense, the producer of Pirates of the CaribbeanJerry Bruckheimer, officially confirmed this week that a script is in development with margot robbie assuming the lead role.

When asked if he Captain Jack Sparrow, the beloved character of Johnny Depp, could return, said there were currently no plans in the works.

Now, a report from Giant Freakin’ Robot indicates that it is possible that Depp never return on paper and instead Dwayne Johnson may be the next leading role in a spin-off of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The report says: “Jerry Bruckheimer has already announced that two spin-offs are in the works. One will see Margot Robbie take the lead of the franchise.

The other is currently a mystery for now. However, according to our reliable and verified source, we can report that a third spin-off is in the works. This third Pirates spin-off will star Dwayne Johnson.”

It does not seem that Johnson would play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, but it would be a different character introduced in the franchise; similar to what will be seen with the film of Margot Robbie.

It is not clear if both Johnson What robby they could star in the movie together, but it could make for an interesting dynamic.