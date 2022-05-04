Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Is in Mexico Touring Tequila, Jalisco – CINEMABLEND

Since the pandemic ended, Hollywood stars have walked through Mexico. Now it was the turn of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who is having a great time in Tequila, Jalisco.

The restrictions due to the pandemic continue to ease and great entertainment stars have come to Mexico to walk or rock out, as it happened with dakota johnson during the Coldplay concert or Hilary Duffwho was walking the streets of Mexico City. They are joined by Dwayne Johnson, who has not stopped uploading stories and photos of his time in Tequila, Jalisco, but what brings him here?

It is true that our country has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, but the Jumanji actor is not only traveling for pleasure, but also for business. As you may remember, in 2019 he launched his own line of tequila, which he has shared with close friends such as Ryan Reynolds or Taylor Swift, but now it is going for its second distillery, keeping an eye on the Jesús Marías area, very close to Arandas.

According to his posts on Instagram, the “throwing” to a second floor is due to the success of his tequila called ‘Terema’, Well, “this business was never motivated by money”, which we can believe because he is the highest paid actor in the industry. In addition, the actor’s desire to continue expanding and investing in the tequila industry comes from the need to create a legendary brand, as well as pride for Jalisco and consumers around the world.

Dwayne Johnson opens a second distillery in Mexico



This area of ​​the state is the one that produces and exports the most exquisite distillate, and although La Roca speaks of those who called him “crazy” for investing in this, the truth is that it is not a new business, and less so for someone famous. Nick Jonas, George Clooney, Kendall Jenner and Marco Antonio Solis are some of the celebrities who have also invested in tequila; while Luis Gerardo Mendez, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have all put their money into mezcal.

On the other hand, as the visit of the actor from Red Notice it is for business, it is not known how much longer he will be on Mexican soil. If you’re from the area, maybe there’s a chance he’ll treat you to some of his tequila.