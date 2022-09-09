Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches Footwear Line With UFC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced a collaboration with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Here’s what we know about the partnership.

Johnson’s footwear brand, Project Rock, has collaborated with UFC to create a new line of footwear, Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides. This would be the first time Project Rock has released co-branded products.

The name of the BSR 2 shoe refers to Johnson’s sentence, “Blood, sweat and respect: the first two you give, the last you earn. The BSR 2 shoe is unique because it features a unisex sizing. The shoe line is designed with UFC brand colors and styles.

The UFC says all fighters will receive the shoes in their fight kits. “The warrior men and women of the UFC battle it out in their iconic octagon with pride, determination, passion, intensity and MANA,” Johnson said in a statement. “Legacy is a very important word to me, and our Project Rock is proud to provide training materials to help support and fuel all UFC athletes looking to establish their own impactful legacy in the UFC and beyond. »

Dwayne Johnson’s Wrestling Career

Before becoming an actor, Johnson was a footballer. He played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. Johnson shot to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment, where he made a name for himself as “The Rock.” Johnson, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, has won a total of 10 WWE Championships.

Dwayne Johnson’s acting career

Johnson transitioned into an acting career after becoming a star in the wrestling world. He made his acting debut in 1999 in an episode of Those 70s Show entitled “This wrestling show”. He then appeared in an episode of the television series The Internet that same year.

Johnson made his film debut in 2001 in the film The return of the mummy, in which he plays The Scorpion King. In 2002 he starred in the film The Scorpion King. After that Johnson appeared in other popular films such as Race to Witch Mountain, Fast Five, GI Joe: Retaliation, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Moanaand Baywatch.

Dwayne Johnson’s Highest-Grossing Movies

Some of Johnson’s highest-grossing films include Furious 7 ($1.5 billion), The fate of the furious ($1.2 billion), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($961 million) and Moana ($636 million).

When it comes to salary, Johnson boasts impressive paydays. He was paid $22.5 million for his starring role in black adamreports Variety.

