Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches Footwear Line With UFC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced a collaboration with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Here’s what we know about the partnership.

Dwayne Johnson | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Johnson’s footwear brand, Project Rock, has collaborated with UFC to create a new line of footwear, Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides. This would be the first time Project Rock has released co-branded products.

