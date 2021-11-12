News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals a bizarre detail: “When I go to the gym I urinate in a bottle”

Dwayne Johnson he is appreciated all over the world not only for his blockbusters, but also for the dedication with which he takes care of his physique, to say the least statuesque.

Interviewed by Esquire, The Rock revealed a very bizarre detail about his weight training routine, namely the fact that he is used to urinating into water bottles when he is engaged in his long weight training sessions. The former WWE champion, however, wanted to specify everything in detail, to leave nothing to the imagination:

This is not a water bottle bought for this purpose, which you wash and clean after using it. They are simply bottles that I no longer use“. Obviously this is a fairly obvious explanation, since none of us suspected that The Rock washed the bottles after urinating in them and then reusing them for drinking. But the explanation went further: “There are usually no bathrooms in the gyms where I train. They are just hot, sweaty and dirty“.

The Rock then added that doing so can save time. Of course, it’s a somewhat bizarre thing, which to most of us may seem absurd, but if it makes sense to him and works, and it seems to work given the results, then good for him.

