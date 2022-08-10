Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares How He’s Balancing His Billion-Dollar Empire and Family

ads

Empire solid as a rock. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a powerful businessman, but he always puts family first, which is why We Weekly named him one of the best famous entrepreneurs.

“I love bringing people together, that’s what I love, my businesses have become an extension of my family,” Johnson, 50, said. We.

From his multi-award-winning tequila brand, Teremana, which had the biggest launch in spirits history, to his Project Rock 4 training shoes, ZOA energy drink and countless philanthropic adventures, he seems like everything Johnson touches has turned to gold.

“I’ve always loved tequila and wanted to create a brand rooted in responsible sourcing,” said the Jungle Cruise “I love that tequila brings people together, it’s brought me closer to everyone I work with and drinking tequila is such a social activity, so it’s a product I’m happy to bring to the world. . »

The red notice star has also touched the lives of so many people through her charity. Johnson has granted over 300 wishes since 2000 (and many more before!) for the Make a Foundation Wish. Additionally, he recently surprised students in PARMA High School’s PACTS program with a party where he sent them gifts, including apparel from his Under Armor Project Rock line and Xbox consoles with adaptive controllers. “Charity has always been a part of who I am, it’s humbling to be able to give back,” says Johnson.

Johnson and his longtime global strategic adviser, Dany Garciarecently purchased the XFL organization alongside Capital RedBird. Garcia, a multifaceted entrepreneur, is the co-founder of their multiple global brands and the first female owner of a sports league. The XFL season kicks off on February 18, 2023. The XFL is focused on building a fast-paced, fan-driven, global professional football league with innovative rules and an enhanced 360° gaming experience.

Johnson shows no signs of slowing down. In October, his highly anticipated Warner Bros. black adam is about to be released and is guaranteed to change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe.

“I’m also excited for all the upcoming film projects I have! ” he says We. “It’s always fun for my family to attend premieres and see the movies. »

