Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shocks Fans With NSFW Joke and Country Music Duet on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shocked fans more than once during Monday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Johnson joined the longtime singer for a segment of “Kellyoke,” and the pair sang a country duet. Fans were stunned to hear Johnson’s vocals as he sang the late Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin'” alongside Clarkson.

One Twitter user wrote, “I never imagined The Rock could sing and a country song.”

Another fan left a comment on YouTube, writing, “This is unexpected, I didn’t know Dwayne was singing until now and I loved his low voice which matches Kelly’s high notes.”

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON CONFIRMS PRESIDENTIAL RUN NOW ‘OFF THE TABLE’

The choice of song was no coincidence given that Lynn passed away on October 4. Johnson shared with Clarkson that he’s been a longtime fan of the country music legend.

“I love Loretta Lynn, really. I loved that she was growing up,” Johnson explained.

The ‘Black Adam’ star noted that he grew up listening to “traditional country music” and lived in Nashville when he was 15. me.” Johnson has sung in films, lending her vocals to a song from the 2016 film, “Moana.”

Johnson also shocked Clarkson during Monday’s episode when he shared a joke that knocked the host out of his chair.

During a segment where fans ask the stars questions, one fan asked, “What’s Black Adam’s favorite movie about Dwayne Johnson?”

“Uh, I did a movie once with my wife,” Johnson said, prompting laughter from the audience. “Sorry no. No matter.”

It took Clarkson a little while to get the joke before he jumped out of his chair and walked away from Johnson. “The time it took me to get it,” she said.

“If they play it back – my face – I say, ‘Oh, that’s nice,’ then I say, ‘OH! “That would probably be a good…don’t brag!”

A YouTube commenter wrote that Johnson is “very funny and you never know what he’s going to say!”

Johnson has been married to Lauren Hashian since 2019. They have two daughters – Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4.

Johnson’s DC comedy film “Black Adam” hits theaters Friday. The film also stars Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell, all of whom joined Johnson during his appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”