Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shows Aquaman to his daughter Tiana and a response from the little girl breaks his heart [VIDEO]

Dwayne Johnson, American actor and producer, began his career as a wrestler, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, a sport in which he particularly distinguished himself becoming an icon between the 90s and 2000s. Defined among the most charismatic figures of the period historian known as Attitudine Era which began in 1997 and ended in 2002, has won 19 titles, of which 10 are world titles. Known as The Rock, he has become a real public figure, known and loved even outside the world of wrestling, especially when, in the 2000s, he also began to pursue a film career. Appearing in major films with which he gained increasing notoriety and fame, Dwayne Johnson starred in The King Discover, The treasure of the Amazon, Doom, GI Joe – Revenge, San Andreas, Jumanji – Welcome to the jungle, A family down, Jumanjii – The Next Level, from the 5th to the 9th chapter of Fast and Furious, as well as a guest star on numerous television shows. Dwayne Johnson is also starring in Black Adam, a DC film to be released in 2022.

Dwayne Johnson beaten by Aquaman

Considered in the years man of the century by the monthly Muscle and Fitness, by TIME magazine among the most influential men in the world, by Forbes highest paid actor in the world and by People as the sexiest man in the world, Dwayne Johnson recently posted a video on Instagram in the company of his daughter from marriage with Lauren Hashian. Dwayne Johnson also has another daughter born from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia. Little Tiana watched the film with her father Acquaman, sixth DC Extended film starring Jason Momoa. During a fight scene from the film directed by James Wan, when asked if it was “Cooler his dad or Aquaman“, The daughter, without hesitation or doubt replied:”Aquaman!Without taking her eyes off the screen, being totally absorbed in what was happening.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson arrived in Atlanta for filming